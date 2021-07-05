iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $395.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.47. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.