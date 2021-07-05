iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $116,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

IWD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 340,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,990. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.32 and a one year high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

