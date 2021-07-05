iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,839 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $311.89 and a one year high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

