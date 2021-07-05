iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 588,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.29. 17,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.