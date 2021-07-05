iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $132.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

