iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $957,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.02. 2,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

