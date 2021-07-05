iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 741,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

