Island Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ISLE)

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Island Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Island Coin has a market capitalization of $784,993.61 and $14,022.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Island Coin has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00164932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.07 or 0.99686922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Island Coin

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,366,171,494,923 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

Island Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Island Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

