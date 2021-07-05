Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce $12.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

ITMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.14. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.