Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post sales of $12.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.94 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $5,455,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 336,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $379.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.14. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

