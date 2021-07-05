Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRN. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

ITRN stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $631.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.34. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

