Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,059 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $18,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 396,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,734. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.