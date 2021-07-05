Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. 721,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

