Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0466 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $536,979.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00814377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.53 or 0.07995319 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

