JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

