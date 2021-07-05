Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

