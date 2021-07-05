Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wipro in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

