Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

