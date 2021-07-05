Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

BBBY opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

