Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Shares of DECK opened at $392.63 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $396.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

