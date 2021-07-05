Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infosys Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Infosys in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

INFY stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

