Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.85.

Shares of K opened at C$7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.04. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last ninety days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.