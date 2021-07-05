Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

