Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Micro Focus International plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Micro Focus International in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

