Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morgan Advanced Materials plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MCRUF stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

