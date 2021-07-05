Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

METC opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 million, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

