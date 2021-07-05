John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Stock Price Up 28.6%

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)’s share price rose 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 72,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

