Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,581 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.26% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.30 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

