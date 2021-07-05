Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.20 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

