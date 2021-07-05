Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $253.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $255.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

