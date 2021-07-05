Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,815,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.49 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

