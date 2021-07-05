Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

