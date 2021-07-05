Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

