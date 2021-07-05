Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.70 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

