Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $464.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

