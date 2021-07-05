Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $11,305,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 103,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 212.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $248.06 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

