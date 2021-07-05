Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.74 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

