Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.13 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.