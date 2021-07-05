Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $1,750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 91.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPGP opened at $211.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.