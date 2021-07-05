Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 230,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period.

VDC stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $149.88 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

