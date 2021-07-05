Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $215.60 and a 12-month high of $277.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

