Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 12,910 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.49 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

