Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,333 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

