Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $66.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.