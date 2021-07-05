Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $344,479,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE D opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

