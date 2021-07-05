Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

