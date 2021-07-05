Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

