Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,970 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $120.89 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.