Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

