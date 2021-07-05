Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,729. The company has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

